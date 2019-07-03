Guntur divisional railway manager takes charge

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SS Srinivas, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer of 1990 batch, assumed charge as the new divisional railway manager (DRM) of Guntur Division on Tuesday. He completed MBA from Pondicherry University and undertook various assignments in Canada, USA, Singapore and Malaysia. Srinivas worked as the chief personnel officer (Administration) of South Central Railway in Secunderabad. He was earlier posted as OSD in South Coast Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam.