Man sexually exploits and blackmails women in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: A mobile phone shop owner from Mogalturu in West Godavari allegedly captured video of intimate moments he had with 15-20 women, to blackmail them for money and ask sexual favours. Some of the victims were minors. The incident came to light after the videos were leaked on social media.

According to police, the accused, A Srinivas, befriended women who came to his shop and lured them in the name of love. Not just his customers, he also approached women at Perupalem beach. “He had physical relationships with women and minors and recorded them with the help of a web camera. Later, Srinivas used these videos to blackmail and sexually exploit his victims,’’ the police said.

Recently, he employed a youngster who got access to these videos stored on his computer. The youth allegedly shared them with his friend and blackmailed Srinivas for money. As Srinivas declined to pay him, the videos were shared in some Whatsapp groups.

The investigation began after one of the victims lodged a complaint, the police, who are tight-lipped about the number of victims, said. Narsapur DSP K Nageswara Rao, who personally enquired about the case, said all those involved will be booked.