Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notorious thief held with 36 mobile phones recovered in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

CCTV footage helped the Machilipatnam Central Crime Station police nab the offender, who used to steal bikes and was later sentenced to one year in jail.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Tuesday arrested a notorious thief and recovered 36 mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh from his possession on Tuesday. According to the CCS police, Jandhyala Gharshana Rao (21) is a habitual offender and has many theft cases registered against him at Inaguduru police station. 

Earlier, Rao used to steal bikes and he was sentenced to one year in jail. After coming out of jail, Rao again started committing thefts. His modus operandi is to steal mobile phones from showrooms pretending to be a customer and sometimes he barges into houses in isolated colonies and snatch phones. With as many as 20 mobile thefts reported in Machilipatnam alone in the month of June, Machilipatnam DSP Mahaboob Basha formed a CCS team to solve the mystery behind it. 

As part of the investigation, the team collected the data of all the cases reported. From the CCTV footage collected from four shops, CCS police zeroed in on one person and launched a manhunt to nab him. 
Acting on a tip-off, CCS police nabbed Gharshana Rao when the latter came to sell his stolen mobile phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Machilipatnam Central Crime Andhra Pradesh Police Machilipatnam Police Andhra Pradesh thief
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp