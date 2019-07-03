Rs 1.6 crore worth of assets found in raid at assistant executive engineer's house in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.60 crore in raids on the residence of an assistant executive engineer of Panchayat Raj department in Kadapa district. According to officials, the market value of the assets could be 10 times more.

ACB Kadapa range officials conducted searches at the Proddutur residence of Palla Subbaiah, an AEE in the office of Mandal Parishad Development Officer at Mylavaram mandal headquarters. According to the ACB, Subbaiah joined service in 1991 as an assistant engineer in Chittoor and later worked in Mydukur, Duvvur and other places.

During the searches, the ACB found three houses in the name of Subbaiah. The officials also found four houses in the name of Subbaiah’s wife Veeramma, five house sites and 9.59 cents of agriculture land. Apart from these immovable assets, the officials found gold jewellery weighing more than one kg worth Rs 40 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000 in cash. “The total value of the assets would be Rs 1.60 crore,’’ ACB Director General Kumar Vishwajeet said.