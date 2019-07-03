Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1.6 crore worth of assets found in raid at assistant executive engineer's house in Andhra Pradesh

During the searches, the Anti-Corruption Bureau found seven houses in the name of the engineer and his wife,five house sites and 9.59 cents of agriculture land.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.60 crore in raids on the residence of an assistant executive engineer of Panchayat Raj department in Kadapa district. According to officials, the market value of the assets could be 10 times more.

ACB Kadapa range officials conducted searches at the Proddutur residence of Palla Subbaiah, an AEE in the office of Mandal Parishad Development Officer at Mylavaram mandal headquarters. According to the ACB, Subbaiah joined service in 1991 as an assistant engineer in Chittoor and later worked in Mydukur, Duvvur and other places. 

During the searches, the ACB found three houses in the name of Subbaiah. The officials also found four houses in the name of Subbaiah’s wife Veeramma, five house sites and 9.59 cents of agriculture land. Apart from these immovable assets, the officials found gold jewellery weighing more than one kg worth Rs 40 lakh, silver articles worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000 in cash. “The total value of the assets would be Rs 1.60 crore,’’ ACB Director General Kumar Vishwajeet said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Anti Corruption Bureau Andhra Pradesh engineer corrupt Andhra Pradesh Police Andhra Pradesh raid
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp