TDP leader protests for Rs 11 lakhs due from Andhra Pradesh speaker K Siva Prasada Rao’s son

TDP leader Yelinedi Srinivas had lodged a complaint with Guntur urban police against Kodela Siva Ram demanding payment of Rs 11 lakh.

Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP leader Yelinedi Srinivas alias Vasu staged a protest in front of a showroom owned by former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son Kodela Siva Ram here on Tuesday, demanding Rs 11 lakh owed to him by Siva Ram.

According to sources, in the month of June, Vasu, a close relative of Sattenapalli municipality chairperson and TDP leader Yelinedi Rama Swamy had lodged a complaint with Guntur urban police against Kodela Siva Ram demanding payment of Rs 11 lakh.

The TDP leaders had reportedly contacted Vasu when he lodged the complaint and assured him that his money would be returned. As there was no response from them, Vasu staged a protest in front of the showroom on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide if they did not return his money. Vasu said that he got the contract to supply food to sportspersons during Khelo India conducted at Narasaraopet in Guntur district.

At that time, Kodela Siva Ram forcibly took Rs 11 lakh out of Rs 23 lakh he had earned. “Kodela’s personal assistant B Prasad attacked me at the showroom,” Vasu said. Guntur police have taken Vasu into custody for threatening to commit suicide. 

