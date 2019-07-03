US Consul General calls on Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US Consul General Katherine B Hadda called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday and congratulated him on his election as Chief Minister. Informing that a large number of people from Andhra Pradesh were residing in the US, she said the US government was ready to work with the AP government.

When Katherine said the US extends technical support in developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city, the Chief Minister said he has some ideas for developing the port city.

The US Consul General said that they will put on display some exhibits explaining the Buddhist culture in Amaravati of Guntur district on the occasion of the Metropolitan Museum of New York completing 150 years.