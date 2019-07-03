Home States Andhra Pradesh

US Consul General calls on Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Informing that a large number of people from Andhra Pradesh were residing in the US, she said the US government was ready to work with the AP government. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

US Consul General Katherine B Hadda meets Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday

US Consul General Katherine B Hadda meets Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US Consul General Katherine B Hadda called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday and congratulated him on his election as Chief Minister. Informing that a large number of people from Andhra Pradesh were residing in the US, she said the US government was ready to work with the AP government. 

When Katherine said the US extends technical support in developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city, the Chief Minister said he has some ideas for developing the port city. 

The US Consul General said that they will put on display some exhibits explaining the Buddhist culture in Amaravati of Guntur district on the occasion of the Metropolitan Museum of New York completing 150 years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh US ties Katherine B Hadda YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh US Consul General
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp