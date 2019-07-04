Home States Andhra Pradesh

 NGT directs APPCB to file affidavit on compliance of norms in Food Park issue

The NGT bench was surprised that APPCB, the regulatory authority, is acting as one of the partners in the project.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) to file affidavits if requisite procedure has been complied with in discharging effluents from Godavari Aqua Mega Food Park into the sea.

The bench was also surprised that APPCB, the regulatory authority, is acting as one of the partners in the project.

The bench, on July 1, heard the application represented by advocate Sravan Kumar that the food park was permitted without obtaining requisite environmental clearances.

According to the order made available on Wednesday, the bench noted that even though obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone clearance was not necessary, the pipeline from the park to the sea coast at Chinagollapalem for the discharge of effluents into deep sea falls in CRZ purview.

Hence, it directed the APPCB, SEIAA and NCZMA to submit affidavits on the compliance of norms. 

The bench, which found that the pipeline was laid by the State government for which APPCB was to bear 50 per cent of cost, told the State Pollution Control Board that it would lose its independent character and added, “We expect the APPCB and the State government to rectify this dichotomy in the interest of effective functioning of the agency.” 

