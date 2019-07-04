Andhra Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana urges Kia car factory to give 75 per cent jobs to local youth

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Minister for BC Welfare Malagundla Sankaranarayana has asked the management of Kia car factory to give 75 per cent of jobs to local youth.

The minister visited the Kia car factory located at Penugonda. Collector S Satyanarayana and Joint Collector Dilli Rao accompanied him. Kia Factory Chief Administrative officer Thomas Kim gave a PowerPoint presentation to the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that 75 per cent of jobs in the Kia car factory should be given to local youth. The minister said that 375 farmers parted with their lands for the establishment of the factory and all families must be given a job in the factory.

He asked the Kia management to impart technical training to local youth if they lack any technical skills. Industries Development Centre GM Sudarshan Babu and APIIC official Gopi Krishna were present.