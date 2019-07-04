Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raghuveera wants party to accept his resignation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he resigned as AP Congress Committee (APCC) chief in May 19, senior Congress leader N Raghuveera Reddy on Wednesday urged the party leadership to accept his resignation. He, however, refuted the allegations that he is quitting the party.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Raghuveera said that he had submitted his resignation letter on May 19, the day the last phase of general elections was held.

“I had sent my resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi (the AICC chief) on May 19 itself and asked the party leadership to find a new leader to lead the party in the State. I insist the party to accept my resignation,’’ he said, more than one-and-half month after submitting his resignation.

Raghuveera also said that he wants to remain in active in politics for at least six months as he wants to complete the works on some under construction temples in his native constituency. He, however, dismissed the reports that he might quit party and join some other party.