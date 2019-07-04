Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI yet to make progress with Ayesha Meera murder case after six-month investigation  

The CBI is likely to submit the investigation report to the High Court and inform the court that cracking the 11-year-old case might not be possible.

Ayesha Meera

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six months after taking over the probe of the sensational murder case of the 17-year-old B. Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly made not much progress in the investigation and is likely to submit a report detailing the same to the court.

A senior CBI official said that investigating officials have come across nothing concrete to take the case forward and they might wrap up the probe soon.

According to the officials, the CBI is likely to submit the investigation report to the High Court and inform the court that cracking the 11-year-old case might not be possible without much material evidence. “The investigation teams are facing roadblocks at every level,’’ the official said. 

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the then Director General of Police N Sambasiva Rao following the acquittal of the prime suspect Pidathala Satyam Babu, failed to find out the culprits in their 11 months of investigation, the High Court instructed the CBI to take up the case in December last year. 

Following the court directions, CBI filed two separate FIRs - one on Ayesha’s murder incident and the second against the Mahila Sessions court staff for destroying evidence related to the case. As part of the investigation, CBI officials also sought support from the public to share information about the incident. But, no one approached them. 

However, the investigating officer told TNIE that the probe is still in progress and the probe agency wanted to try all other options they had. It was also learnt that CBI is going to use its last option - seeking permission from HC on conducting NARCO analysis test on the seven suspects - prime suspect Koneru Satish Babu (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao), Inampudi Padma (hostel warden), Inampudi Siva Ramakrishna (hostel warden’s husband), Ayesha’s roommates Sowmya and Preethi, Abburi Ganesh and Chintha Pawan Kumar. 

“We haven’t concluded the investigation as yet. Though there are no significant developments in the case so far, our officers are investigating relentlessly,” CBI DIG V Chandrasekhar told TNIE. Ayesha Meera was brutally killed in her hostel room at Sri Durga Ladies hostel in Ibrahimpatnam in the intervening night of December 26 and 27, 2007.

NARCO analysis

CBI is going to use its last option - seeking permission from HC on conducting NARCO analysis test on the seven suspects who are prime suspect Koneru Satish Babu (grandson of then minister Koneru Ranga Rao), Inampudi Padma (hostel warden),her husband, Ayesha’s roommates and two others.

