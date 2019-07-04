Home States Andhra Pradesh

Court allows SIT to conduct polygraph test on Vivekananda Reddy's watchman

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his house on March 15 and a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the case.

Vivekananda Reddy

Vivekananda Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a move that may help police achieve a breakthrough in the investigation into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, a court on Wednesday gave permission to authorities to conduct polygraph and brain-mapping tests on Rangaiah, watchman of the former MP’s house in Pulivendula.

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his house on March 15 and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. The SIT had earlier arrested some key associates of Vivekananda Reddy, including Erra Gangi Reddy and MV Krishna Reddy, on charges of damaging evidence. They were later released on bail.

The SIT, however, could not make any progress in identifying the culprits. It picked up Rangaiah two days ago and started questioning him. The SIT officials reportedly questioned Rangaiah about his whereabouts on the day Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.After two days of questioning, Pulivendula Urban CI Ravindranath Reddy and his team produced him before the judicial civil first class magistrate for permission to subject Rangaiah to polygraph and brain mapping tests.

The court permitted the police to conduct the tests after which the investigators conducted preliminary medical tests on Rangaiah and shifted him to Hyderabad for lie detector test. Police picked up Dastagiri, a former driver of Vivekananda, for questioning.

Comments

