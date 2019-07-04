Discuss on diversion of Godavari water, says Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Midathala Ramesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: BJP district vice-president Midathala Ramesh has opined that irrigation experts, engineers and leaders from all political parties have to discuss the proposals for diverting Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Midathala Ramesh said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has to construct the project proposed by them with their State funds.

“Lift irrigation scheme is the only solution for diverting Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir via Telangana basin. Both Chief Ministers say that the projects at Khammam, Nalgonda and other areas in Telangana and Rayalaseema and other areas in AP will get water. Experts in irrigation and senior engineers and other intellectuals have to discuss with both Jagan as well as KCR,” the BJP leader said.