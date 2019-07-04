Four students arrested while smuggling 350 kg ganja in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Illegal transportation of ganja between Andhra and Odisha is on the rise. Three days after the Kanchili police seized about 234 kg hemp on the national highway, police on Wednesday seized about 350 kg weed at Laxmipuram toll plaza on the NH-16 in the limits of Kasibugga police station. They also seized two cars and arrested four persons.

Surprisingly, all four are students. Two of them are engineering students. According to Palasa CI R Venugopala Rao, on a tip-off police including special branch cops, arrested the accused at Laxmipuram toll plaza while transporting the ganja by cars from Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district to Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The ganja in 173 packets, weighing 350 kg, and two cars, were seized by the police. The accused have been identified as Galli Swami Naidu, Lalam Rama Krishna, the residents of Janakirampuram of Vizag, Pudi Saiteja and Vanarapu Santaram, both residents of Anakapalle. A case has been registered at Kasibugga police station and investigation is on.