Owners of unauthorised buildings in Karakatta bund yet to respond to APCRDA notice

Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of former CMChandrababu Naidu’s residence, has not responded to the show cause notice issued by APCRDA.

Published: 04th July 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational puposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Even as the time given to landowners of ‘unauthorised’ structures along the flood bank (karakatta) road in Undavalli to respond to the show cause notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is set to end on Thursday, the authority is yet to receive replies from most of them.

Sources said that only five responses were received by Wednesday evening and that the reply of Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, is not among them.

It may be recalled that the authority, on Friday last, served provisional notices on close to a dozen structures, which were built within 100 metres of River Krishna as they violate several norms, mainly the River Conservancy Act.

Intimating the owners that such structures should be demolished within seven days as per section 151(1) of the APCRDA Act, it had given seven days to the owners to respond. However, most of them are yet to respond. A few of them, including the likes of former BJP MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju, are contemplating moving court claiming they have requisite clearances from various departments.

The officials said that they would wait till Thursday to receive the responses. “If the owners fail to respond, we will serve a confirmation notice as per Section 151(3) of the APCRDA Act and give them time to respond. Then, we will proceed as per the law,” an official noted. The law, the official pointed out, stipulates that unauthorised buildings on flood banks should be razed down.

