RTGS CEO Babu shunted out, two other officials transferred  

Babu was the CEO of Real-Time Governance Society which guided the previous TDP government’s public satisfactory reports.

Published: 04th July 2019 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a minor reshuffle of bureaucracy, the State government on Wednesday shunted out Babu A, the man behind Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), which guided the previous TDP government’s public satisfactory reports.

He was asked to report to the General Administration Department  (GAD). Babu was the CEO of RTGS and also Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC). The government appointed Madireddy Pratap, a 1990-batch IPS officer, who was heading the Special Protection Force (SPF), as the V-C&MD of the APIIC.

The government also transferred J Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer of AP Economic Development Board (APEDB), and asked him to report to the GAD. In his place, the government appointed PV Ramesh, special Chief Secretary to the CM, with full additional charge of CEO, APEDB.

In another significant development, the government transferred Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer Valeti Premchand, who was heading the AP Technology Services, and asked him to report to the GAD.

Later, the IDES officer was repatriated back to his parent cadre, the Union Ministry of Defence. The government also appointed retired IAS officer Venkata Ramani Bhaskar as advisor to the government (Finance & Resource Mobilisation) for a period of three years.

