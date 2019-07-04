Sri Venkateswara Vedic University to introduce five new post-graduate courses 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) Vice-Chancellor Sudarsana Sarma has said that they are starting five new Post Graduate courses from the academic year 2019-20.

The new courses include Vedic Herbal Science, Vedic Mathematics, Vedic Astronomy, Vedic Ecology and Vedic Physiology.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Prof Sarma said that with an aim to collaborate ancient technology from Vedas with the modern technology, the courses will be started. The ancient technology is not against modern technology. The courses have been designed with the help of Vedic scholars and subject experts in Botany, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology from other universities, he said.

When it comes to the faculty for the new PG courses, retired professors will be engaged as guest lecturers and professors from other universities on contract basis. “Candidates who have passed graduation with respect to the main subject in the new courses are eligible to apply. We are following the rule of reservation in the admission process,” Prof Sarma said.

The intake for each PG course is 15. Steps are being taken to provide hostel facility to the students admitted in new PG courses. Interested candidates may get prospectus from the university or from its website. The last date to submit filled in applications is July 6. The entrance test for PG admissions will be held on July 9, the Vice-Chancellor added.

Schedule

July 6 - Last date for submission of applications

July 9 – Entrance test

15 No. of seats in each course

Subjects

MSc Botany (with Vedic Herbal Science/Oshadhi Vigyan)

MSc Mathematics (with Vedic Mathematics/Veda Ganita)

MSc Physics (with Vedic Astronomy/Khagol Vigyan)

MSc Zoology (with Vedic Ecology/Vedic Physiology/ Paryavaran Vigyan)