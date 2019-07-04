TDP suspects foul play in removal of ‘confidential' GO issued by Andhra Pradesh government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leaders have sought to know why the Energy, Infrastructure, Investments and Ports department issued GO RT62 on June 28 terming it “confidential” and later removed it from the site mentioning “not issued”.

According to social media posts, the AP government issued the said GO allocating 8,000 acres of land under Bandar Port (Machilipatnam) to the Telangana government, the Opposition party said and wanted the government to come clean on the whole episode.

The TDP said this after a meeting at the State party office in Guntur on Wednesday. “Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a proposal to have a port for Telangana in Andhra Pradesh and preferred Machilpatnam as most viable. We are suspecting that he raised the issue once again during the interaction of both the Chief Ministers recently,” a TDP leader said.

“As the Jagan government recently handed over AP buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana, dancing to the tunes of KCR, we are suspecting something fishy behind the GO RT62 episode,” the TDP leaders said.

However, an official told TNIE that handing over a port in AP to Telangana is geographically impossible. “Of course, there are other ways like leasing a port for a certain period to Telangana government,” he opined.