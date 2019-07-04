Home States Andhra Pradesh

Track cases of high-risk pregnancy, says Principal Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy

Principal Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to set up a control room in all the 13 DMHO offices in the State.

Principal Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare KS Jawahar Reddy

Principal Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare KS Jawahar Reddy (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Principal Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO)s and other officials of the department to keep a track of high-risk pregnancy cases in all the 13 districts of the State and make sure to keep the emergency services available in those areas 24/7, during the review meeting held here on Wednesday.

He instructed the DMHOs to set up a control room in all the 13 DMHO offices in the State for providing better services. “If we can avoid child marriages and the marriages at very young age, the number of high risk pregnancy cases will eventually come down. With this, we can reduce the maternal and infant mortality rate from the ground level,” Reddy said.

