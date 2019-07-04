Transport department seizes 54 buses for norms violation in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a State-wide crackdown on violation of the Motor Vehicle Act by contract carriers, officials of the Transport department conducted surprise checks on 374 buses at Anantapur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and seized 54 vehicles on Wednesday.

Four of the seized buses were being operated without obtaining valid fitness certificates from the department and two were ferrying passengers beyond permitted distances. During the inspection, MVIs conducted breathalyser tests for drivers of vehicles belonging to Kaveri Travels, Bharathi Travels, Orange Travels, Jabbar Travels, Saleem Travels, KGN Travels and Jayanthi Travels.

"We don’t compromise on safety of passengers travelling in private buses. Simultaneous raids will be conducted at various places across the State in the next few days,’’ said Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu in a press release issued here.

Has cautioned to seize the buses operating as stage carriers after availing tourist permission. "Instructions were given to the Transport department officials to carry out surprise checks against the operation of contract carrier buses after availing tourist permission,’’ Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said.

Commenting on road accident fatalities, Venkataramaiah said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the department to take steps to check the number of road accidents. “We are exploring all possibilities to get necessary funds from the Union Government. The Chief Minister had promised to provide Rs 100 crore revolving fund to bring down accident rate in the State,” he added.