Andhra Pradesh government to roll out new sand policy on September 5

Dist collectors directed to continue supply of sand as per demand.

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State government is set to roll out the new sand policy on September 5. The District Collectors were directed to continue supply of sand as per demand following prescribed guidelines until then. After conducting a review meeting over the new sand policy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to sell sand through the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) at lower prices than the existing rates.

“We should have a transparent sand policy, curbing corruption, generating income to government and protecting environment. It should be a win-win situation to both the government and people,’’ the Chief Minister asserted.The Chief Minister also suggested some changes in the sand policy. Directing the officials to set up stock yards at sand reaches, he said the Mines department will monitor the process of shifting sand from reach to stock point and from there to customers.

“CC cameras should be installed at sand reaches. Steps should be taken to measure quantity of sand on weighing bridges while transporting it to stock point,” Jagan said.“A receipt should be issued for transporting sand from reach to the stock yard and another receipt for transporting from stockyard to the customer. We should also measure weight of the sand while transporting from stock yard to customers. Such a practice will help in curbing irregularities,” Jagan said and directed them to implement the new policy from September 5.

