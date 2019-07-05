Clear Spandana applications within 72 hours: GMC Commissioner to officials

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar on Thursday made a surprise visit to various departments of the civic body and asked the officials not to upload applications received during the Spandana programme without resolving the problems. He inspected health, computer, education and other departments and found that a few employees were not attending their duties regularly. He directed the manager to issue show-cause notices to those who were not coming to the office on time.

The Commissioner said that the officials would have to check the applications and resolve the problems promptly. He asked the officials to give top priority to clear the applications received during the Spandana programme and if anyone was found to be negligent in their duties, action would be taken against them. He asked the officials to segregate the applications department-wise and cleared them without delay.

GMC Additional Commissioner A V N S Murthy said Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana conducted a workshop and directed the officials to resolve the problems by according top priority to applications received during the Spandana programme. He said that the applications should be cleared within 72 hours as per the directions of the CMO. Applications not related to the Finance department should be cleared within the schedule and then uploaded online. Dy Commissioner Venkata Krishnaiah and manager V Venkata Ramaiah were present.

Sanitary, road works inspected

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar conducted outdoor inspection at Suddapalli Donka and Ponnuru Road in Guntur city on Thursday. He directed the sanitation staff to clear clogged drains and remove garbage piles on the road at Suddapalli Donka immediately. He said he would pay a visit to the area again within a week. He enquired about the functioning of the sewerage plant and directed the officials to run the plant 24X7 to discharge rainwater.

He inspected the sewerage treatment plant being constructed under the UGD project and directed the officials to complete the works as per schedule. He inspected the development works at Ponnur Road. GMC EE Srinivasa Reddy, DEE Prasad, AE Rambabu, sanitary inspectors Ayub Khan, Srinivasa Rao and others accompanied the Commissioner.