Four-year-old assaulted, neighbour arrested

A 40-year-old man allegedly sexually abused a four-year-old girl in Anantapur on Wednesday night.

ANANTAPUR : A 40-year-old man allegedly sexually abused a four-year-old girl in Anantapur on Wednesday night. The alleged assault on the girl came to light late in the night after the girl complained of pain. The accused was reportedly taken into custody by police.

The girl’s father is an autorickshaw driver while her mother is a nurse at a private hospital in Anantapur. 
The couple used to return home late in the night from work. Their daughter used to play in the houses of one of the neighbours as one of them is employed in the same hospital where her mother works.The neighbour allegedly molested the girl for some days. On Wednesday night, the girl was again sexually abused and, the perpetrator, seeing that she was bleeding, cleaned blood stains off her clothes before sending her home.

Late in the night after she went to sleep, the girl started crying in pain and, when the parents asked her the reason, she told them about the assault on her by the neighbour. They immediately confronted the neighbour who feigned ignorance.The parents later lodged a complaint with the III Town police and shifted the girl to the Anantapur Government General Hospital where she is being treated. 

