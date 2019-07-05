Inter girls stage protest demanding continuation of midday meal scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of girl students staged a protest in front of the Collector’s Office here on Thursday demanding continuation of midday meal scheme for Intermediate students. The students participated in the agitation under the leadership of SFI and raised slogan against cancellation of the scheme for junior college students by the new government. SFI State vice-president V Bhagavan Das demanded that the midday meal scheme be relaunched in the government Intermediate colleges immediately.

He warned that they would intensify their agitation if the government fails to continue with the scheme.

He asked the government to improve the literacy rate in the State by implementing welfare schemes. He lamented that more than 5,000 students of 23 government colleges would alone suffer in Guntur district due to the cancellation of the midday meal scheme.

SFI Guntur district secretary P Manoj Kumar alleged that students belonging to SC, ST and BC communities would not be in a position to continue with their studies if the government cancelled the scheme and so he demanded that the scheme be continued. SFI district vice-president M Kiran, city president M Sandeep, leaders B Soumya, Rani, Meghana, Tapaswi, Suryam, Kalyan, Udaya Raju, Mahesh, Gopi and other students participated in the protest demonstration.

