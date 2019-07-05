Nara Lokesh to hold meets with cadre to strengthen party

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh has said that he will conduct meetings with cadre to strengthen the party to face the coming local body elections.Speaking to party cadre at an interactive meeting at the party’s office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he alleged that the State government is not implementing schemes for the welfare of the public.

It is encouraging YSRC workers to attack TDP cadre. Former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy also provoked his supporters to kill 60 60 activists in 100 days in 2004. His son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in his footsteps. YSRC supporters killed six persons in the State, he added.

Lokesh alleged that the new government has scrapped midday meal for Intermediate students, halted developmental works in the capital region of Amaravati and stopped supply of seeds to farmers. Power supply is erratic after the new government was formed. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to mudslinging politics.