New district will be named after Alluri: Minister

Rs 2 crore to be spent on developing Pandrangi and Nanadavanam in KD Peta mandal as popular tourist centres.

Published: 05th July 2019 09:58 AM

Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao paying tributes to Alluri Sitaramaraju on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary at Pandrangi, the birth place of the revolutionary leader in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: New district to be formed in Visakhapatnam will be named after revolutionary leader Alluri Sitaramaraju. Paying tributes to the revolutionary leader on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary, Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has declared to name the district as Alluri district.

The Minister garlanded the statues of Sitarama Raju at Seethammadhara and Beach Road. He said he would strive for setting up of statue of Alluri in Parliament. Later participating in a programme at Pandrangi, birth place of Alluri, in Padmanabham mandal, the Minister said Pandrangi and Nanadavanam in KD Peta mandal will be developed as popular tourist centres with Rs 2 crore. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the armed struggle and guerilla war waged by the revolutionary leader and his leadership qualities should be showcased for future generations. He said the revolutionary leader’s birth anniversary was being celebrated as State function for which `10 lakh was released by the government.

The Minister also said to mitigate drinking water problems, two check dams will be constructed over Gosani river. He said every household should dig rain water harvesting pits. He said ‘Rachha Banda’ programme will be held from August 1. District Collector V Vinay Chand said development works at Pandrangi and Nandanavanam will begin soon. Zilla Parishad chairperson Lalam Bhavani, APTDC director Praveen Kumar, MLA UV Ramanamurthy Raju, district tourism officer Purnima Devi and others participated.

Alluri Sitaramaraju
Water Crisis
