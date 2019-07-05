‘Restore midday meal to inter students’ 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika on Thursday complained to the State Human Rights Commission against the State government’s decision to stop midday meals for intermediate students in government colleges abruptly following oral instructions by the Intermediate Board and Education department.

Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna, in the complaint, urged the commission to direct the govt to resume the midday meal scheme for Intermediate students. Around 2 lakh students belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority communities will be affected.