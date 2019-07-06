Budget a deviation from NDA government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative: Industries in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stating that unemployment has become a cause for concern, AP Food Processing Industries Federation chief P Bhaskara Rao said that the budget was highly disappointing.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrialists expressed disappointment over the Union Budget. They observed that the Budget has deviated from the NDA government’s concept of Make in India.

“After promising to double the income of farmers, the Centre instead of focusing in that direction, ignored the food processing industries much to the disappointment of farming community,’’ said Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of AP Food Processing Industries Federation and co-chairman of ASSOCHAM’s AP State Council.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that the budget was highly disappointing as there was no specific mention about incentives and other benefits to promote industries and generate employment.

“In the initial days of forming government at the Centre in 2014, the NDA announced policies to put the nation ahead of China in the manufacturing sector. But, no major policies were rolled out in that regard. In the fresh budget too, the Centre has made only routine announcements,’’ he observed.

Stating that unemployment has become a cause for concern, he said the Centre does not seem to have a particular approach in dealing with the issue. Bhaskara Rao further said, “There is no clarity in the announcement to simplify labour reforms. We have to see whether it is beneficial to the industry sector or not.”

When asked about his overall response on the Budget, Bhaskar Rao said that he expected the Centre to be more graceful in allotting sufficient funds to the State as the parties in power at the Centre and the State are considered to have friendly relations. But, it is very disappointing to note that the Centre has completely neglected AP. “Despite several States reeling under drought, the Centre has not come up with proper announcements and allocation of funds for irrigation projects and interlinking of rivers,’’ he asserted.

VCCI rues lack of benefits to Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) welcomed the budget on the grounds that it was beneficial to middle class and petty traders.

In a statement, VCCI president V Bhaskara Rao said that except allocation of `13 crore to Central University in AP and `8 crore to tribal universities in Telugu States, no other benefits were given to the State.

