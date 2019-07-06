Colleges in Andhra Pradesh remain closed as ABVP observes bandh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a State-wide bandh on Friday, demanding action against the exorbitant fees charged by the private junior colleges.

All the private and government colleges across the State were closed on Friday as a result of the bandh.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district Organising Secretary G Subbaraju said, “We welcome the reforms taken by the State government but there are a few lapses. With a set of six demands, we call that the mid-day meal initiative for the Intermediate students in the government colleges be resumed, which was stopped by the new government.”

The student wing appealed to the government to roll out strict guidelines for the corporate colleges for putting unbearable stress on students.