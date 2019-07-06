Home States Andhra Pradesh

DSP suspended for harassing woman in Andhra Pradesh

After being cheated by her husband, the woman hailing from Pedakakani approached police for justice but the cop allegedly harassed her repeatedly.

Suspended DSP V Ramesh Kumar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang suspended Guntur (Urban) Women Police Station DSP V Ramesh Kumar on Friday for misbehaving and sexually harassing a woman when she approached him to lodge a complaint against her husband and in-laws for allegedly harassing her.

The woman recorded the entire episode on her mobile phone and, armed with the evidence, lodged a complaint against the DSP with  the Guntur urban police during the Spandana programme on Monday. After a thorough inquiry against Ramesh Kumar, Guntur urban SP PHD Ramakrishna submitted a report to South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal and the same was forwarded to DGP Sawang. Following this, the DGP issued orders suspending Ramesh Kumar.

According to police sources, the woman hailing from Pedakakani married a man from Medikonduru 14 years ago and the couple have  two children. But the husband, who works at a printing shop, has reportedly developed an illicit relationship with another woman and has been living with her for the past two years at Guntur. He has built some shops at the main road of Medikonduru and leased them.

The victim took the matter to the notice of her in-laws’ relatives in the hope of changing her husband’s ways. But her husband’s uncle allegedly tried to create further trouble for her in the family in a bid to grab their property at Medikonduru. Finding no other way, she approached the police for justice and did several rounds of police stations for the past one year. The local police advised her to approach  the Guntur Urban Women Police Station at Guntur.

According to police, the hapless woman ran into another problem here as DSP Ramesh Kumar allegedly harassed her. Her request to transfer her case to other police station was also denied.Whenever she was summoned to the police station in connection with the case, the woman dreaded to enter the chamber of the DSP. When he tried to make sexual advances recently,she recorded it on her mobile phone and submitted the evidence during the Spandana programme, urging officials to take action against her alleged tormentor.

SP Ramakrishna immediately responded to her complaint and submitted the primary report to IG Vineet Kumar for further action. He has warned that nobody would be spared if they indulged in such antisocial activities.

She approached Guntur urban police with evidence

When the DSP tried to make sexual advances recently, she recorded it on her mobile phone and submitted the evidence during the Spandana programme on Monday. SP Ramakrishna promptly responded to her complaint

