Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expert panel likely to submit Polavaram report to Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan today

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister, after the committee presents its report to him, may order reverse tendering of the project.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee constituted to look into the engineering works awarded during the previous TDP regime is likely to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday and submit its observations and recommendations on Polavaram Irrigation Project. Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister, after the committee presents its report to him, may order reverse tendering of the project.

Soon after constituting the committee, Jagan told its members to examine the proceedings of the national project, which was not a part of their task given, on priority. He told them to identify the lapses so that public money could be saved by plugging them. Jagan also found fault with the way that several components of the project were awarded on nomination basis to close aides of former CM Chandrababu Naidu.

One of the members of the committee said that preliminary examination had revealed anomalies in the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract signed and that the same would be reported to the CM. The YSRC leaders too, on multiple occasions, on the tendering process, alleged large scale irregularities in the project.

Since the YSRC government had ordered cancellation of Polavaram Hydroelectric Power (HEP) plant contract awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) and went for reverse tendering, sources said that the Chief Minister may also go with the same procedure for the irrigation project as well. “The government wants to have a new contractor for the Polavaram HEP by October 1,” an official from Water Resources department observed.

However, it may not be as easy to replace the contractor as the State government needs Centre’s green signal for it. If the State government decides to go for reverse tendering, it will write a letter to the Centre recommending a change of the contracting agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Engineering Procurement and Construction Polavaram expert report Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd Polavaram Irrigation Project
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp