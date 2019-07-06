MRPS leader killed in Guntur district

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified miscreants brutally murdered an MRPS leader at Vejendla Adda Road in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on Friday night.

According to police, Pamidipati Kotaiah (50) was going to Tenali from Guntur on his motorbike when unidentified miscreants travelling in a car hit his bike from behind. Kotaiah fell off the bike due to the collision. The miscreants immediately slit the throat of Kotaiah with sickles and fled the spot.
Passers-by rushed Kotaiah to a PHC, but he died while undergoing treatment. Guntur South DSP Prakash Babu reached the spot and enquired the details with eyewitnesses.

