People will retaliate if attacks on TDP activists continue: Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned the police that they will not be in a position to control people if they continue to allow indiscriminate attacks on TDP activists.

“I am urging the police and the government to take action as people can exercise restraint only to some extent. But when the acts of the anti-social elements exceed the limit, people will retaliate and the police will not be in a position to control them,’’ he said.

Naidu consoled the bereaved families of TDP sympathisers allegedly attacked by the YSRC activists in Prakasam district. He interacted with the family members of Padma, who committed suicide unable to bear humiliation meted out by the YSRC cadres, at Rudramambapuram in Chinaganjam mandal and extended financial assistance to them on behalf of the party. Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu alleged that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were not talking about the attacks.