Ryots: Rectify irregularities in capital land  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assigned land-owning farmers of Amaravati gave a representation to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana requesting that all the irregularities done in land procurement during the previous TDP regime be rectified.

The farmers led by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh met the minister at Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that since there was a ban on sale and purchase of assigned lands, an appropriate and a favourable decision would be taken after examining the representation. He also directed APCRDA Commissioner P Lakshminarasimham to inquire the issues raised by the farmers.