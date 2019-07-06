Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ryots: Rectify irregularities in capital land  

The farmers led by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh met the minister at Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office on Friday.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assigned land-owning farmers of Amaravati gave a representation to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana requesting that all the irregularities done in land procurement during the previous TDP regime be rectified.

The farmers led by Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh met the minister at Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that since there was a ban on sale and purchase of assigned lands, an appropriate and a favourable decision would be taken after examining the representation. He also directed APCRDA Commissioner P Lakshminarasimham to inquire the issues raised by the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp