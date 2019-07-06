Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘YSR Rythu Dinotsavam’ on birth anniv of former CM

Similar programmes will be held in every Assembly constituency and ministers will preside over the events in districts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to organise ‘YSR Rythu Dinotsavam’ on July 8, the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in a State-level programme in Jammalamadugu of Kadapa where he will distribute insurance certificates to farmers to mark the launch of a free crop insurance scheme.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said, “Aiming at instilling confidence among the farmers the Chief Minister has taken up Rythu Dinotsavam. Farmers can submit their grievances and the government will also felicitate best farmers in agriculture and allied sectors.’’

The minister stated that the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the banana research centre in Pulivendula, for which 50 acres of land was allocated earlier, on the same day.

