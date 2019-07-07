Home States Andhra Pradesh

After dismantling 'unauthorised Grievance Cell', Andhra government body to build hall near Secretariat

The Grievance Cell was dismantled after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the APCRDA to bring it down as it was an illegal structure built within 100 metres of river Krishna.

Published: 07th July 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:24 AM

Dismantling of Praja Vedika at Undavalli near Vijayawada on June 26.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After dismantling Praja Vedika (Grievance Cell) terming it an unauthorised building, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is in the process of preparing a detailed proposal for building a new structure near the Secretariat. Sources said that the proposal, once prepared, will be sent for the State government’s approval.

“The proposal will be sent to the State government for building a new hall. We were able to salvage about Rs 2 crore-worth property from the demolished building in Undavalli. We will use it while constructing the new structure,” a senior official told TNIE.

Grievance Cell was dismantled after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the APCRDA to bring it down as it was an illegal structure built within 100 metres of river Krishna. The YSRC ministers including Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Perni Venkataramaiah (Information and Public Relations) explained that most part of the dismantled structure would be reused in the new structure, expected to come up near the Secretariat in Velagapudi. The land has already been identified, the ministers said. For the record, the grievance cell was a pre-engineered building constructed with Rs 7.59 crore by NCC Ltd.   

The construction of the new structure, which would be used by the government to interact with the public and hold government programmes, is likely to take a few weeks, another official explained. “After getting clearance from the government, we will have to get the designs ready and then call for tenders. It will take some time,” the official observed.

Comments

