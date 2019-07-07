Andhra Guards damage crores worth solar panels due to lack of compensation, four held

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police arrested four persons in connection with the destruction of solar panels at a solar plant located in Mydukur mandal.

Speaking to the media in Jammalamadugu on Saturday, DSP K Krishnan said that a police team led by Circle Inspector Manjunath Reddy, SIs Pravin Kumar and Dhanunjayudu arrested N Nagarjuna, N Ramesh, Y Ganga Raju and A Pedda Subba Rayudu for damaging solar panels.

The DSP said that the four accused damaged the solar panels in the solar plant located between Ponnampalle-Ramachandrayapalle in Mylavaram mandal in the early hours of July 1.

Solar plant in-charge D Dastagiri lodged a complaint with the Mylavaram police about the incident. The accused had damaged the solar panels as the solar plant management had taken their lands, but failed to give compensation to them. The management also removed them from service and stopped hiring their tractors and SUVs. The accused developed a grudge and damaged solar panels worth crores of rupees.“A few more persons will be arrested in connection with the case,” the DSP said.