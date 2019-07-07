Andhra Pradesh government staff to get 27 per cent of basic pay as Interim Relief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the council of ministers approved the proposal of payment of Interim Relief (IR) to the State government employees, the Finance department on Saturday issued an order stating that the IR would be paid at the rate of 27 per cent of basic pay from July 1, 2019. The decision is set to benefit around four lakh employees and is expected to cost the government Rs 815 crore.

According to the Government Order (MS 60) issued by Principal Finance Secretary SS Rawat, the IR would be applicable to all government employees, including those working in panchayat raj and urban local bodies, government institutions receiving grants-in-aid, work charged employees and full-time contingent employees who were currently drawing pay in the revised scales, 2015.

It would not be applicable to officers of the Andhra Pradesh State Higher Judicial Service, AP State Judicial Service, All India Services and those drawing salaries on UGC, AICTE, ICAR and Government of India scales. Contract staff and staff of societies, autonomous institutions and public sector undertakings will also get the benefit.