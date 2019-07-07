Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government staff to get 27 per cent of basic pay as Interim Relief

Contract staff and staff of societies, autonomous institutions and public sector undertakings will get the proposed Interim Relief.

Published: 07th July 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the council of ministers approved the proposal of payment of Interim Relief (IR) to the State government employees, the Finance department on Saturday issued an order stating that the IR would be paid at the rate of 27 per cent of basic pay from July 1, 2019. The decision is set to benefit around four lakh employees and is expected to cost the government Rs 815 crore.

According to the Government Order (MS 60) issued by Principal Finance Secretary SS Rawat, the IR would be applicable to all government employees, including those working in panchayat raj and urban local bodies, government institutions receiving grants-in-aid, work charged employees and full-time contingent employees who were currently drawing pay in the revised scales, 2015.

It would not be applicable to officers of the Andhra Pradesh State Higher Judicial Service, AP State Judicial Service, All India Services and those drawing salaries on UGC, AICTE, ICAR and Government of India scales. Contract staff and staff of societies, autonomous institutions and public sector undertakings will also get the benefit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp