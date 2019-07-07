Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another TDP leader lodges police plaint against former speaker Siva Prasad Rao's son

The TDP leader alleged that Kodela Siva Ram demanded a payout of Rs 4 lakh for granting contract works, sanctioned online by RWS department.

Published: 07th July 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former AP Speaker Kondela's son Dr K Sivaram (L)

Former AP Speaker Kondela's son Dr K Sivaram (L) (Photo | DrKodelaSivaram Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Another TDP leader lodged a complaint against AP Legislative Assembly former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao’s son Kodela Siva Ram at I Town police station of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Saturday.

TDP leader Vadlamudi Sivaramaiah alleged that Kodela Siva Ram forcibly collected Rs 7 lakh from him and was further threatening him over the phone so he lodged the complaint on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada’s son booked in extortion case

The complainant belongs to Vadlamudi village of Rompicherla Mandal in Guntur district. He said that he worked to strengthen TDP for the past few years and was very close to former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao. He alleged that Kodela Siva Ram demanded a payout of Rs 4 lakh for granting contract works, sanctioned online by RWS department. He said that the RWS department called tenders of Rs 30 lakh for developmental works at Vadlamudivaripalem of Rompicherla mandal during 2016.

He got the tender online and started work in the village. But, two persons Naga Prasad and Battula Ramu demanded that he met Kodela Siva Ram if he wanted to continue with the work in the village. Hence, he met him. On the occasion, he demanded Rs 6 lakh and threatened to stop the work if he did not pay. The victim paid the money out of fear, but in spite of that, they forcibly stopped the work, which was partially completed. He lost Rs 4 lakh but kept quiet in the village because of the threatening calls he received.

During 2018, Siva Ram called again and directed him to take up another work worth Rs 12 lakh in the village. Initially, he refused to listen, but they forced him to do the work. He started the work in the village, but they demanded Rs 3 lakh again and collected the same forcibly from him. He alleged that they were still threatening him with dire consequences if he lodged complaint with the police.

However, irrespective of the threats, he decided to lodge a complaint in the police station so that necessary measures against Kodela Siva Ram and another two persons, who collected money forcibly from him, could be taken.       

The police registered a case based on the complaint of Sivaramaiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Siva Prasad Rao Kodela Siva Ram Sivaramaiah
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp