Another TDP leader lodges police plaint against former speaker Siva Prasad Rao's son

GUNTUR: Another TDP leader lodged a complaint against AP Legislative Assembly former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao’s son Kodela Siva Ram at I Town police station of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on Saturday.

TDP leader Vadlamudi Sivaramaiah alleged that Kodela Siva Ram forcibly collected Rs 7 lakh from him and was further threatening him over the phone so he lodged the complaint on Saturday.

The complainant belongs to Vadlamudi village of Rompicherla Mandal in Guntur district. He said that he worked to strengthen TDP for the past few years and was very close to former speaker K Siva Prasad Rao. He alleged that Kodela Siva Ram demanded a payout of Rs 4 lakh for granting contract works, sanctioned online by RWS department. He said that the RWS department called tenders of Rs 30 lakh for developmental works at Vadlamudivaripalem of Rompicherla mandal during 2016.

He got the tender online and started work in the village. But, two persons Naga Prasad and Battula Ramu demanded that he met Kodela Siva Ram if he wanted to continue with the work in the village. Hence, he met him. On the occasion, he demanded Rs 6 lakh and threatened to stop the work if he did not pay. The victim paid the money out of fear, but in spite of that, they forcibly stopped the work, which was partially completed. He lost Rs 4 lakh but kept quiet in the village because of the threatening calls he received.

During 2018, Siva Ram called again and directed him to take up another work worth Rs 12 lakh in the village. Initially, he refused to listen, but they forced him to do the work. He started the work in the village, but they demanded Rs 3 lakh again and collected the same forcibly from him. He alleged that they were still threatening him with dire consequences if he lodged complaint with the police.

However, irrespective of the threats, he decided to lodge a complaint in the police station so that necessary measures against Kodela Siva Ram and another two persons, who collected money forcibly from him, could be taken.

The police registered a case based on the complaint of Sivaramaiah.