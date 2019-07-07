Government relaxes qualification for Urban Ward Volunteer post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has relaxed educational qualification for Urban Ward Volunteer post from graduation to Intermediate and extended the last date for submission of applications to July 10.

Though the time for submission of applications ended on Friday for the Village Volunteer, Urban Ward Volunteer and Tribal Volunteer posts, the government has relaxed the educational qualification for Urban Volunteers to Intermediate from degree and extended the time for submission of applications. However, the time for submission of applications for Village Volunteer and Tribal Volunteers ended on Friday itself. In a release issued on Saturday, the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), which has developed the website (gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in) for receiving online applications from the candidates, said that Village Volunteers and Ward Volunteers posts drew a good response from the aspirants.

By 4 p.m on Saturday, a total of 9,00,056 aspirants have applied for Village/Ward Volunteer posts. Of them, a total number of 8,20,476 lakh applications have been verified and 7,82,578 approved. Over 78,933 applications are pending.

Not many applications were rejected. Among the online applications received so far, only 38,584 were rejected as the applicants failed to upload documents properly with incomplete online applications. The largest number of 97,188 applications were received from Kurnool district, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts from where 93,731 and 88,279 applications were received respectively. A total number of 7,92,193 applications were received for Village Volunteer for both village and tribal areas by July 5, the last date for submission of applications.

Application tally crosses 9-lakh mark

