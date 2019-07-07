Minister M Goutham Reddy: 75 per cent jobs in industries will be earmarked for local youth

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam will be developed as IT hub and three incubation centres will be set up at a cost of Rs 50 crore, according to Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the Minister said the YSRC government will encourage start-up culture in a big way. They are planning three business modules for incubation centres.

They include local market-centric, client based and international specific, he said. “We are in an advanced stage of partnering with industry giants such as Techstars, which has 85 per cent success rate in incubating start-ups and taking them to funding level,” he said. The Minister said they will come out with a new IT policy soon and a meeting with all stakeholders will be convened soon to devise a draft plan to promote IT.

The Minister said the government was planning to prioritise micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) for providing provide mass employment. He said 75 per cent of jobs will be provided to local youth and necessary skill development training will be given for them.

Earlier, Gautham Reddy visited Brandix, an apparel factory at Atchutapuram. Briefing media persons Reddy said 75 per cent of jobs in industries will be earmarked for local youth. Skill development centres will be set up to make the youth industry ready, he said. He said sectors such as t food processing, and MSMEs which generate mass employment would be encouraged. Similarly, priority would be given for the development of integrated clusters. Replying to a query, Gautham Reddy said they would review all big-ticket projects, such as Adani data centre that are linked with land allocations.