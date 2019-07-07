Naidu protected Ramesh for five years, alleges YSRC MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his verbal onslaught against the TDP party chief, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu knew of the irregularities committed by industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of Naidu’s ‘illegal’ residence on the banks of Krishna river in Undavalli, and supported him.

“In Mangalagiri constituency alone, Lingamaneni committed irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore-Rs 60 crore. Despite the industrialist illegally amassing land worth Rs 250 crore, Naidu protected him for the past five years as Lingamaneni gave his house on Karakatta road to the latter,” Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, the MLA launched a broadside against Lingamaneni and said he would appeal to the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into the same. He added: “The CRDA served notices to around 27 persons. Earlier, through HC, notices were issued to 57 persons. I hope the CRDA will serve notices to every illegal construction, including the Vijayawada Club.”