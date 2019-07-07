Home States Andhra Pradesh

SBI ATM near quarters of Armed Reserve police in Andhra Pradesh, stolen

As the miscreants damaged the CCTV cameras in the ATM centre, Etcherla police could not arrive at a conclusion on the number of persons involved in the theft.

Published: 07th July 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting the ATM centre at Etcherla.

Police inspecting the ATM centre at Etcherla. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Unidentified miscreants decamped with an ATM of  State Bank of India (SBI) at Etcherla on Friday night after they made a vain bid to open its chest.

What came as a shock was that the machine was taken away from the ATM centre located near the Armed Reserve (AR) police quarters. No security guard was posted at the ATM centre set up one year ago.

According to SBI officials, the ATM was replenished with Rs 20 lakh cash on July 4 and the last money withdrawal took place around 11 pm on Friday. The cash remained in the ATM at the time of the theft was put at Rs 8.6 lakh.

As the miscreants damaged the CCTV cameras in the ATM centre, Etcherla police could not arrive at a conclusion on the number of persons involved in the theft.

The police suspect that the miscreants might have taken away the ATM from the centre in a vehicle after they failed to open its chest. On seeing the ATM centre empty on Saturday morning, people alerted the police. Based on a complaint lodged by SBI branch manager Naresh, a case was registered. Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police RN  Ammireddy inspected the ATM centre at Etcherla. A manhunt has been launched in Srikakulam and neighbouring Odisha to nab the accused.

According to the police, this is the second case of stealing ATM  in Srikakulam. An ATM on Kotturu main road was stolen four years ago. The miscreants who failed to open its chest dumped the ATM on the village outskirts. 

In August 2016, unidentified miscreants made a futile attempt to decamp with an ATM at Ponduru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI ATM theft Etcherla Srikakulam Srikakulam ATM theft
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp