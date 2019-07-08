Home States Andhra Pradesh

 BJP won’t resort to vindictive politics, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy during AP visit

Kishan Reddy, who was on his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh after taking charge as the Union minister, participated in BJP’s membership drive.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy participates in BJP’s membership enrolment drive in Vijayawada.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy participates in BJP’s membership enrolment drive in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness massive ‘political tremors’ in the next two years.

While his party colleagues, on multiple occasions, said that the Centre will ensure that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu would be jailed in the next two years, Kishan Reddy maintained that the BJP would not resort to such vindictive politics.

Kishan Reddy, who was on his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after taking charge as the Union minister, participated in BJP’s membership drive here. 

“In the next two years, there will be tremors in the political landscape of both the Telugu-speaking States. We will form the government in Telangana in 2023. In AP, the BJP will grow considerably. Even though we got less than one per cent vote in the recent elections in AP, we will be the alternative to the present ruling party, not the TDP,” he maintained. 

When the minister was quizzed on the remarks of his party in-charge Sunil Deodhar, who said Naidu would be jailed if the YSRC government gives information to the Centre on his corrupt activities, Kishan Reddy noted, “Neither the BJP nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi will indulge in vindictive politics. It never has. The agencies will do their duty and the Centre will not have any say in it.”

He further said that he would tour Andhra Pradesh in the coming months and assured that the BJP was committed to the State’s development and welfare. The Centre would support the State financially, including for the completion of Polavaram project, he said.  

Kishan Reddy also said activists from various parties were ready to join the saffron party in large numbers. 

“Not just from TDP or other parties, a large number of youth are ready to join the BJP,” he said. He added that change in people’s mindset was evident in both AP and Telangana. 

“The former chief minister’s son in AP (Lokesh) and the CM’s daughter in Telangana (Kavitha) lost the polls. This shows people are seeking a change,” he observed. Reacting to the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka following the resignation of MLAs of JDS-Congress alliance, Kishan Reddy observed, “How can anybody say that the BJP had a hand in it? They were contemplating quitting for a long time. They don’t have confidence in their leaders.”

DGP meets Kishan Reddy, seeks Central aid for police department modernisation

Vijayawada: Requesting Central assistance to the Police department, DGP Gautam Sawang met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy at the State Guest House during his maiden visit to Vijayawada on Sunday. During his interaction with Kishan Reddy, the DGP congratulated him upon becoming the Union Minister and explained to him about the steps taken by the State police in maintaining law and order efficiently and security measures in the State. Novel initiatives were being taken for the welfare of police personnel in the State. Sawang requested him to provide Central aid to the police department for modernisation.

He explained the problems being faced by the police and sought his help in building sophisticated training centres and research institutions on forensics and cybercrime. Later, Kishan Reddy visited Durga Temple and offered special prayers to the presiding deity Kanaka Durga. Addressing the media, Kishan Reddy said the Home Department was going to propose three bills in the Parliament strengthening the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

