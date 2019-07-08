Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra cops find stolen ATM machine decamped by miscreants

Bank officials said of Rs 20 lakh cash replenished in the ATM on July 4 and the last transaction was done at 11 pm on Friday.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly two days after miscreants decamped with the ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) from near the Armed Reserve police quarters in Etcherla, police found the stolen ATM machine near Palasa, some 80 km from the place it was stolen. 

The chest of the ATM was forcibly opened and nearly Rs 8.6 lakh cash was stolen from it.

On Friday night, unknown persons damaged the CCTV in the SBI ATM centre outside the AR police quarters and took away the machine. Next day morning, people who went to the ATM found the machine missing and lodged a complaint with the police.

Bank officials said of Rs 20 lakh cash replenished in the ATM on July 4 and the last transaction was done at 11 pm on Friday. The cash remained in the ATM at the time of the theft was Rs 8.6 lakh. 

During the investigation, the police received information about an abandoned ATM machine in the agriculture fields on the national highway at Laxmipuram Toll Gate in Palasa mandal of the district. 

Police and SBI bank officials rushed to the spot and found the chest open and cash stolen from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM machine theft Andhra Pradesh Ercherla Palasa SBI ATM machine theft
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp