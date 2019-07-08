Andhra Irrigation officials release Godavari water through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

ELURU: Irrigation officials released the Godavari water to Polavaram Right Main Canal by switching on 16 pump sets at Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) on Sunday.

Pattiseema Project Right Main Canal (PRMC) SE Veer Kumar said here on Sunday that the water level of River Godavari at Pattiseema rose as 16 pumps were switched on to pump 5,600 cusecs of water to the PRMC.

The officials released 758 cusecs of water on June 26 as the water level in River Godavari was above 14 m. However, on the directions of Tahasildar, the release of water was stopped as a cattle grazer washed away in the canal.