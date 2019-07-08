Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh girl shines at international chess championship

The Rajahmundry girl represented Asia after she won the Asian Women Amateur Chess Championship 2018 held in China in the month of January. 

Published: 08th July 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sandhya Goli represented Asia after she won the Asian Women Amateur Chess Championship 2018 held in China.

Sandhya Goli represented Asia after she won the Asian Women Amateur Chess Championship 2018 held in China.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sandhya Goli bagged silver medal at the World Women Amateur Chess Championship 2019, U-2300 held in Mexico on Sunday. 

The Rajahmundry girl represented Asia after she won the Asian Women Amateur Chess Championship 2018 held in China in the month of January. 

“It is a very proud moment for me. I am elated that I could bring glory to my country,” said Sandhya.
Out of the total nine matches, she won three, lost four and tied two. Zherebtsova Alexandra from Russia and Palmero Martinez Rachel from Cuba bagged gold and bronze medals respectively.

She will be on Europe tour between August to September 2019 and from December to February 2020. She will represent India in Grand Master tournaments to be held in Greece, 25th Chess Festival to be held in Italy and other NORMS tournament in Europe.

In 2017, Sandhya stood first in the National Women’s Amateur Championship in Delhi and also won silver at Asian Women’s Amateur tournament held in Thailand.

Sandhya Goli started playing chess at the age of 13. Overcoming obstacles of being brought up in a small town, she is eyeing the title of a Grandmaster. Sandhya is an INK fellow since 2016 and had been sponsored by Motwani Jadeja for this tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandhya Goli World Women Amateur Chess Championship 2019 Rajahmundry Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp