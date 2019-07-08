Andhra Pradesh girl shines at international chess championship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sandhya Goli bagged silver medal at the World Women Amateur Chess Championship 2019, U-2300 held in Mexico on Sunday.

The Rajahmundry girl represented Asia after she won the Asian Women Amateur Chess Championship 2018 held in China in the month of January.

“It is a very proud moment for me. I am elated that I could bring glory to my country,” said Sandhya.

Out of the total nine matches, she won three, lost four and tied two. Zherebtsova Alexandra from Russia and Palmero Martinez Rachel from Cuba bagged gold and bronze medals respectively.

She will be on Europe tour between August to September 2019 and from December to February 2020. She will represent India in Grand Master tournaments to be held in Greece, 25th Chess Festival to be held in Italy and other NORMS tournament in Europe.

In 2017, Sandhya stood first in the National Women’s Amateur Championship in Delhi and also won silver at Asian Women’s Amateur tournament held in Thailand.

Sandhya Goli started playing chess at the age of 13. Overcoming obstacles of being brought up in a small town, she is eyeing the title of a Grandmaster. Sandhya is an INK fellow since 2016 and had been sponsored by Motwani Jadeja for this tournament.