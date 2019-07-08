Anganwadi opening in AP triggers clash between activists of ruling YSRC, Opposition TDP

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed at Palasapuram village in Sompeta mandal after a clash broke out between activists of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP over inauguration of an Anganwadi building. They pelted stones and slippers at each other.

According to Sompeta police, Ichchpauram MLA Bendalam Ashok on Sunday morning inaugurated a new Anganwadi building at Palasapuram village. In fact, building was under construction and will be completed in the next few days. The contractor is yet to hand over the building to the government. The YSRCP activists were planning inauguration of the building by R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das after the completion of construction.

The MLA arrived to inaugurate the Anganwadi building. Furious over the unofficial inauguration, the YSRCP activists entered into argument with the MLA and party activists. They even tried to prevent the MLA from inaugurating it. Amid tense atmosphere, Ashok inaugurated the building. Irritated YSRCP workers pelted slippers and stones at TDP activists.

Luckily, the MLA was inside the Anganwadi building while the workers of both the parties hurled stones and chappals at each other. Sompeta police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Cases were registered based on the complaints filed by TDP and YSRC activists.