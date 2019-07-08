Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi opening in AP triggers clash between activists of ruling YSRC, Opposition TDP

Sompeta police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and cases were registered based on the complaints filed by TDP and YSRC activists.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

TDP YSRC clash

Image of an earlier clash between TDP and YSRCP workers near Thurpu Kamma Palem during YSRCP office opening in Ongole. For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed at Palasapuram village in Sompeta mandal after a clash broke out between activists of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP over inauguration of an Anganwadi building. They pelted stones and slippers at each other. 

According to Sompeta police, Ichchpauram MLA Bendalam Ashok on Sunday morning inaugurated a new Anganwadi building at Palasapuram village. In fact, building was under construction and will be completed in the next few days. The contractor is yet to hand over the building to the government. The YSRCP activists were planning inauguration of the building by R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das after the completion of construction.

The MLA arrived to inaugurate the Anganwadi building. Furious over the unofficial inauguration, the YSRCP activists entered into argument with the MLA and party activists. They even tried to prevent the MLA from inaugurating it. Amid tense atmosphere, Ashok inaugurated the building. Irritated YSRCP workers pelted slippers and stones at TDP activists. 

Luckily, the MLA was inside the Anganwadi building while the workers of both the parties hurled stones and chappals at each other. Sompeta police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Cases were registered based on the complaints filed by TDP and YSRC activists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sompeta mandal Bendalam Ashok TDP YSRC YSRC Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp