Football match in Andhra Pradesh turns ugly as players attack junior civil judge 

The Junior Civil Judge later lodged a complaint against the youth who attacked him at Kunchanapalli village.

Published: 08th July 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:26 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A football match turned ugly and a group of seven players attacked a fellow footballer who happens to be a junior civil judge, at Kunchanapalli village under Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Saturday night, as they were playing the game in a private playground. 

According to the police, a group of people were playing football at Kunchanapalli village. Junior Civil Judge R Ambedkar also joined to play along with them on Saturday.

But, a dispute arose over foul play during the match and heated arguments ensued among the players. This later turned into an ugly fight and seven youths attacked the junior civil judge.

The attackers were not aware of his designation. However, he revealed his identity as the attackers tried to mount a fresh attack on him.

The Junior Civil Judge later lodged a complaint against the youth who attacked him at Kunchanapalli village. The Tadepalli police registered a case on Saturday night. Later, the police took the judge to a private hospital for treatment where the doctors found a fracture in his right-hand finger. 

The police registered cases under sections 324, 307 and 506. The Junior Civil Judge is presently working at Additional Junior Civil Judge Court in Mangalagiri.

Mangalagiri DSP G Ramajaneyulu said that the police registered a case and was conducting an investigation. The police took the youth into custody. 
 

