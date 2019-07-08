Indian Coast Guard in Vishakhapatnam rescues eight fishermen from mid-sea

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coast Guard rescued eight fishermen, who were drifting away in a boat ‘Yohana Demudu’ in the mid sea off Kakinada coast, following an engine failure. The fishermen, who ventured into the sea on June 22, were stranded mid-sea due to engine and steering failure.

After the boat owner informed the Coast Guard station at Kakinada on July 5, Coast Guard Ship ‘Priyadarshini’ was deployed to render assistance, according to a press release issued by Coast Guard here on Sunday.

However, when the boat owner said the vessel had drifted towards Paradip, a Coast Guard Dornier Aircraft was pressed into service from Bhubaneshwar to locate the boat.

Simultaneously, Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarojini Naidu’ was diverted to search and render assistance to the boat. The CG ship in association with the aircraft located the fishing boat on Saturday. The crew were administered first aid and necessary logistics.

The boat was towed to Paradip harbour and handed over to fisheries department on Sunday.