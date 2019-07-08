Missing Andhra woman found murdered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A married woman who went missing from Chinna Avutapalli village under Gannavaram mandal since June 29, was found murdered in a pond, near Eluru, in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Acting on information from the villagers, the Eluru police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Karumudi Sirisha (32), a resident of Kankipadu in Krishna district.

According to the Gannavaram police, Sirisha’s husband Siva Nagaraju reportedly lodged a missing complaint at Atkuru police station claiming that she went to the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital in Chinna Avutapalli on June 29, but did not return home. Following his complaint, the police registered a case.

When the body was recovered the case was shifted to the Gannavaram police.